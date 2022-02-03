Private hospitals lose business to Covid fears

Highlights:

The hospitalisation of general patients has decreased since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020

Patients who need to keep in touch with their doctors and hospitals now fear further complications amid the infection risk outside the home

There are currently more than 2 lakh active patients with coronavirus and 82% of them are receiving treatment at home

A large number of those who are being treated in hospitals are availing of government facilities.

Private hospitals suffered business decline in the September-December period when infection rate was under control and non-Covid patients avoided going to hospitals for fear of the virus.

The hospitalisation of general patients has decreased since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, yet private hospitals did good business till August last year by providing medical services to Covid-19 patients.

Early this year, hospitals again increased their capacity to treat Covid patients as infections, fuelled by the most contagious Omicron variant, jumped. However, most of the patients are receiving treatment at home due to the low severity of the new variant.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, there are currently more than 2 lakh active patients with coronavirus and 82% of them are receiving treatment at home. A large number of those who are being treated in hospitals are availing of government facilities.

Dr AM Shamim, managing director of Labaid Group, told The Business Standard, "In the October-December quarter, the Covid patient detection rate at our hospital dropped to 2%, which had been 40% even before September."

"The fear on the part of general patients regarding going to hospitals is still there. So if it is not very serious, patients are not coming to the hospital for treatment," he added.

He added that now the symptoms of Covid patients are not too serious. As such, most do not come to the hospital. Only a few affluent people come to the hospital with Covid symptoms.

Samorita is the only private hospital to be listed on the capital market. At the same time, the financial accounts of Square Hospitals are available because it is an associate company of Square Pharma, which is listed on the stock market.

According to the financial statements of these hospitals, the business of private hospitals went through a nosedive till May of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Directors at the hospitals said the number of hospitalisations has decreased at an alarming rate owing to the coronavirus. However, the business of the hospitals rebounded after the government allowed them to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

On 24 May 2020, the health ministry directed all government and private hospitals having 50 beds or above to treat Covid-19 patients.

As a result, the profit of Samorita Hospital increased 12 times and the profit of Square Hospitals grew by 217% in the 2020-21 financial year. And the growth trend continued till the first quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

According to the hospitals, treatment of Covid-19 is more expensive than that of common diseases. That is because the treatment of Covid costs extra due to having to follow different hygiene rules. The costs are eventually passed on to patients.

Meanwhile, the government's second round of lockdowns and vaccinations kept the coronavirus infection rate under control since September last year. So until December, the private hospitals received fewer patients.

In the three months to December, profits of Samorita Hospital declined by 82% from a year earlier. Besides, the earnings of Square Hospital have also declined.

As a result, in the last five days, the share price of Samorita Hospital on the Dhaka Stock Exchange declined by 22% to Tk96.80.

Dr ABM Haroon, managing director and chief executive officer of Samorita Hospital, told The Business Standard, "The number of coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital has decreased. Regular patients are also coming in fewer numbers owing to fears of Covid-19 infection. So business has declined."

Patients who need to keep in touch with their doctors and hospitals now fear further complications amid the infection risk outside the home, while mandatory Covid tests have added to their cost of treatment, he added.

Dr Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, president of the Bangladesh Private Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association, told TBS, "After the second wave of coronavirus, the admission of Covid patients in hospitals started decreasing from September. A fewer number of non-Covid patients are admitted to hospitals as they prefer avoiding hospitalisation if their situation is not absolutely severe or emergency."

"Although the number of infections has increased due to the Omicron variant, the hospitalisation rate of Covid patients is lower due to the low severity of the new variant. And due to the increase in infections, other patients are also coming to the hospital in fewer numbers. Also, December-March is a lean period for hospital business," he added.

The total number of registered private hospitals and clinics in the country is 5,321. The number is above 15,000, including unregistered ones, according to the Bangladesh Private Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association.