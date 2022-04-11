Prime Bank Eye Hospital celebrates World Health Day 2022

Health

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:39 am

The Prime Bank Eye Hospital (PBEH) celebrated World Health Day at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) campus premises on 10 April.

In partnership with ULAB Chess Club and with the support of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, a day-long eye camp was arranged for the pupils of the university, reads a press release.

The objective of the eye camp was to educate the students about their eye health and the importance of overall health for longevity.

This is the first time PBEH has collaborated with a university where more than 200 students were served with primary free eye check-ups and diabetes tests.

Prime Bank Eye Hospital Coordinator Labib Tazone Utshab said, "Our goal is to reach the maximum number of people with quality eye care because many times due to minor negligence major problems can occur."

The medical camp team included Dr Anthony Albert, Senior Consultant, Prime Bank Eye Hospital and other medical team members from different departments (e.g Refraction, Counseling, investigation and doctor consultancy).

The camp was organized free of cost to support and encourage students in eye health.

On behalf of the Prime Bank Foundation, Senior Programme Officer (Health) AKM Shahidul Haque and Programme Officer Md Jahangir Alam were present during the eye camp.

