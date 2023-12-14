Price fixed for 129 types of cataract lenses

Tawsia Tajmim
14 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 03:51 pm

Representational image of contact lens.
Representational image of contact lens.

A day after reducing the prices of cardiac stents, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has fixed the prices of 129 intraocular lenses, used for cataract surgeries.

On Wednesday (13 November), the DGDA issued a circular to fix the maximum retail price of the lens, which has come into effect. 

According to a circular, the prices of 129 types of lenses from 12 countries have been determined. 

The DGDA has fixed the minimum price of these lenses at 143 and the maximum price at Tk 1.26 lakh.

The circular, signed by Major General Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the DGDA, directed all hospitals concerned to display the price list on their noticeboards so that service recipients come to know about it.

The sellers must provide the customers with detailed information about the lens including its name, model number and manufacturer's name in the cash memo.

Analysing the pricing list of the DGDA, it has been found that most of the lenses are imported from the US, which accounts for 49 of the 129. 

After that, 42 types of lenses are being imported from India. Eleven types of lenses are being imported from the UK, four types from Thailand, Belgium, Germany, Barbados and Hungary, two types from Singapore, Japan and Greece and one from Spain.

See the full price list below:

