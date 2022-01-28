Preventive measures against non-communicable diseases a must: Planning minister

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan has called for precautionary measures against non-communicable diseases.

He said, "Non-communicable diseases do not cause the same spectacle as contagious diseases, so patients remain neglected".

He added that from now on, the government should work with experts to prevent non-communicable diseases.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the concluding day of the first National Non-Communicable Diseases Control Conference on Friday.

The conference had been organized by 30 local and foreign organisations including Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum.

Terming diabetes, hypertension silent killers, the minister said, all these diseases must be prevented. Non-communicable diseases are more prevalent in rural areas than in urban areas. Diarrhea is more prevalent especially in the Haor regions.

"We do not have much capacity to deal with any emergency in the country," he said adding "Other countries have better coping capacity to deal with any emergency. We need to increase that capacity as well."

Minister Abdul Mannan said, alongside developing the rural economy Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also working for the development of healthcare in rural areas.

Noting that investment should be increased in community clinics the minister said that community clinics are playing an important role in improving the quality of rural health services. From here 32 types of medicines are provided for free, which is very important.

Former president of Bangladesh Medical Association Prof Rashid e Mahbub presided over the conference. Member of Parliament Prof Pran Gopal Dutta, former director general of the Health Services Division Prof MA Faiz, Additional Secretary of the Planning Department of the Ministry of Health Md Helal Uddin, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Principal Prof ABM Muksudul Alam, Glasgow Caledonian University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof James Miller, OGBSA President Prof Ferdousi Begum and others spoke at the session.