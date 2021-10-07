Praava Health’s free medical and dental care for students of Chakar School

Pravaa Health recently provided free healthcare to students of Chakar School an It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) initiative. This innovative digital mobile school works with underprivileged children and other disadvantaged students.

As part of a "Health Camp," some 31 children who ordinarily would have little access to health services were examined in early September by doctors and nurses of Praava Health, and were provided free medical and dental care.

Praava Health pediatrician, Dr Laila K Nurun Nahar, and Dental consultant, Dr Lubna Sharmin, were closely involved in the process, read a press release.

At the health camp, Dr Lubna and Dr Laila ran two sessions for the children of Chakar School.

In her "Caring for your Teeth" session, Dr Lubna emphasised that children should avoid chocolate, candy, chewing gum, and betel nuts to ensure good dental health.

"I would also encourage parents to not give tiffin money to students, but give them home-cooked food for school instead," she added.

Paediatrician Dr Laila did a session on "Healthy Lifestyles" at the health camp. She focused on the importance of nutritious food for growth and development, and disease prevention.

She also emphasised the importance of washing hands regularly, not only during this pandemic but also in our daily lives.

To help the school maintain strong hygiene practices and help students with minor injuries, Praava Health also gave free liquid disinfectant and a first aid box to the school.

On Thursday, Praava Health representatives visited with students of Chakar school to do follow-up examinations of children needing further pathological and imaging tests, and medicines.

Chief Medical Officer of Praava Health, Dr Simeen Akhtar, present at Thursday's event, said Praava Health believes that everyone should have access to convenient, affordable, and high-quality care.

"Praava Health is committed to providing health care support to those who need it the most," she said.

Chakar School awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr Simeen M Akhtar.

Fatima Rasul Munira, deputy manager HR and Administration for Chakar School, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF), and Mahin Hossain, communication officer of Chakar School, IHF, were present at the ceremony.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, laboratory director of Praava Health, Kutub Uddin Kamal, communications lead for Praava Health, Sameer Rafique, marketing manager of Praava Health, and Abu Hanif Tony, junior officer (Marketing and Business Development) Praava Health, were also present at the ceremony.