Praava Health Partners with Grameenphone

Health

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:20 pm

Signing this special agreement under which valued GP STAR and GP consumer Post-Paid customers will get an exclusive offer on Praava Health services

Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, has signed an agreement with Grameenphone Ltd, countries leading telecom operator, states a press release. 

Signing this special agreement under which valued GP STAR and GP consumer Post-Paid customers will get an exclusive offer on Praava Health services.

Customers now can avail Flat 30% Discount at Praava Health on all Procedure, Imaging, Lab & COVID-19 Test (Home/Office Collection, Regular patient & Travelers) and Doctor's Consultation (FHP). In addition to that Praava Health will provide a flat 50% Discount on Doctor's Video Consultation (FHP), Home Health Check Package (20 lab tests) & COVID-19 Supportive Package.

To avail the 30% discount offer: Write: PBL30<Space>total Bill Amount & send to 29000 and to avail the 50% discount offer: Write: PBL50<Space>total Bill Amount & send to 29000. This special discount can be availed as many times as a GP STAR & GP consumer Post-Paid customers can.

This agreement was signed by Sylvana Q. Sinha, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Praava Health; Hasan Ahmed Towhid, Head of Loyalty Management, Grameenphone Ltd. The signing ceremony was held at the premises of Praava Health, in Banani, Dhaka. Among others Shafaat Ali Choyon, Head of Marketing, Praava Health; Nashar Ahmed, Lead Specialist, Loyalty Management & GP STAR Program, Grameenphone; Md. Rokonuzzaman, Senior Account Manager, Corporate Marketing, Praava Health was present on the occasion.

 

 

 

