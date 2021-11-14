Praava Health organises 1km walk on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness

Health

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

Praava Health organises 1km walk on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness

Placards highlighting different aspects of diabetes were carried by those who participated in the walk

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 09:41 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Healthcare brand Praava Health organised a 1km walk around the capital's Banani area to raise awareness on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Sunday (14 November).

Placards highlighting different aspects of diabetes were carried by those who participated in the walk, said a press release.

A special live talk show was also organised from Praava Health's Facebook page where doctors discussed the symptoms, treatment, and other complicated side effects of diabetes.

"It is better to avoid getting diabetes if you can because it can affect many of your vital organs causing serious complications such as kidney failure, blindness, loss of limbs, etc. By improving your diet, increasing exercise and changing your lifestyle, you can avoid developing diabetes," said consultant of family medicine at Praava Health, Dr Musharraf Hussain.

Aligning with this year's theme of "Access to diabetes care," Praava Health launched a special Diabetes check package whereby a patient can consult with a family medicine doctor, get tested for diabetes, and receive the guidance of a nutritionist, the press release added.

Praava Health also offers a diabetes screening package which includes a number of tests and consultation with doctors as well as an annual membership plan which covers a patient's diabetes care throughout the year.

Among others, Dr Simeen M Akhtar, chief medical officer, Praava Health; Dr Faisal Rahman, medical services director, Praava Health; Praava doctors, other medical professionals, and employees were present during the awareness walk.

Praava Health / world diabetes day / walk / awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub