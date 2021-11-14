Praava Health organises 1km walk on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness

Healthcare brand Praava Health organised a 1km walk around the capital's Banani area to raise awareness on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Sunday (14 November).

Placards highlighting different aspects of diabetes were carried by those who participated in the walk, said a press release.

A special live talk show was also organised from Praava Health's Facebook page where doctors discussed the symptoms, treatment, and other complicated side effects of diabetes.

"It is better to avoid getting diabetes if you can because it can affect many of your vital organs causing serious complications such as kidney failure, blindness, loss of limbs, etc. By improving your diet, increasing exercise and changing your lifestyle, you can avoid developing diabetes," said consultant of family medicine at Praava Health, Dr Musharraf Hussain.

Aligning with this year's theme of "Access to diabetes care," Praava Health launched a special Diabetes check package whereby a patient can consult with a family medicine doctor, get tested for diabetes, and receive the guidance of a nutritionist, the press release added.

Praava Health also offers a diabetes screening package which includes a number of tests and consultation with doctors as well as an annual membership plan which covers a patient's diabetes care throughout the year.

Among others, Dr Simeen M Akhtar, chief medical officer, Praava Health; Dr Faisal Rahman, medical services director, Praava Health; Praava doctors, other medical professionals, and employees were present during the awareness walk.