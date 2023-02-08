Praava Health launches home lab testing solution 'Ghore Lab'

Health

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 01:47 pm

File photo.
File photo.

Praava Health, a healthcare provider, has announced the launch of "Ghore Lab", a solution that offers lab testing from the comfort of a patient's home.

The official launch, held Wednesday (8 February), included the unveiling of the Ghore Lab logo and a demonstration of the service at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Praava Health Founder, Chair and CEO Sylvana Quader Sinha spoke at the event emphasising the company's commitment to providing high-quality and accessible healthcare services to its customers.

"Ghore Lab will enable healthcare seekers to have sample collections done within three hours of booking. It is known to be a fast home lab testing solution available in the market. The service eliminates the need for patients to physically visit a lab or healthcare facility, reducing the risk of exposure to infections," said Sylvana.

"We are taking a giant leap forward in fulfilling this vision by providing an affordable and convenient solution that makes quality lab testing accessible to everyone," she added.

Praava Health has set up points across the capital where skilled workers will collect samples. Besides, it is one of the six ISO certified labs in the country.

"Patients can book appointments through our hotline number 10684, website or Facebook for various tests as per doctor's prescription. Sample collection will be done for free for any test that costs over Tk1500," Shafaat Ali Choyon, head of Marketing and Corporate Sales of Praava Health, told The Business Standard.

But if the test costs less, patients will have to pay a service charge of Tk500. The can avail the service from today, he added.

