Praava Health launches health checkup package for Hajj pilgrims

Praava Health has launched a health package for Muslims who are going on the Hajj pilgrimage from Bangladesh.

The package includes HBA1C, CBC with ESR, S Creatinine, Urine R/M/E, and Consultation with Family Medicine doctors, Lipid Profile, Vitamin-D, Liver Function Test, ECG, and CXR (Chest X-Ray).

The basic package is available for Tk3,050 and the comprehensive package will cost Tk9,200, said a press release.

To ensure accurate health checkup diagnostic results for Hajj pilgrims, Praava Health utilises its diagnostics facility which recently received Global Accreditation from International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

The lab achieved ISO 15189-2012 accreditation for Medical Testing Laboratories, being compliant with globally accepted standards for laboratory quality, reporting, and quality management systems in its laboratories.

Speaking on the exclusive Hajj Health Checkup Package, Md Shafaat Ali Choyon MCIM, head of Marketing and Corporate Sales of Praava Health said, "After a two-year gap, the most awaited Hajj pilgrimage is going to start for the pious Muslim brothers and sisters of our country. As a healthcare facility with a key focus on patient care, we at Praava have always come up with the best-in-class healthcare packages for our patients and this Hajj healthcare package is the result of our efforts to serve the pious Hajj pilgrims who are traveling from our country."

Due to the pandemic, the annual Muslim congregation was held on a limited scale during the last two years. Keeping this in mind, Praava will also provide a Covid-19 PCR test for the Hajj pilgrims of Bangladesh on a priority basis.

The test result will be shared within 5 hours with 100% accuracy and government-approved Covid certification for the travelers. One can book a package or Covid test through the hotline of Praava Health's 10648.

According to the media release, Praava is a healthcare platform recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer (June 2021) and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea (May 2020)