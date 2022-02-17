Praava Health gets govt approval to provide EPI vaccinations

Health

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:38 pm

Praava Health gets govt approval to provide EPI vaccinations

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Praava Health has got government approval for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) vaccines.

EPI is a vaccination programme by the government against six diseases: Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough), Tetanus, Tuberculosis, Polio, Measles, and Rubella.

EPI vaccination will be available at Praava Health from 19 February 2022 every Saturday from 9 am to 3pm, said a press release.

According to the media release, no prior appointment is required for the facilities. The health care will provide a vaccination card for first-time patients.

Praava Health also offers vaccinations against diseases such as flu, pneumonia, typhoid, hepatitis B, rabies, cholera, and varicella.

They also provide the TD vaccine for women aged 15-49.

