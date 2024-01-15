Few things can provide the same soothing effect as the rhythmic sound and sensation of our feet meeting the ground during a walk. Walking has long been the favoured form of exercise, and its popularity experienced a resurgence during the pandemic.

According to an article by Harvard Health, over two-thirds of physically active adults reported that walking became their preferred physical activity.

However, after several years, the routine of repetitive walks around the neighbourhood or track may start to feel mundane. Perhaps you're seeking more than just comfort from your walking routine. Dr. Lauren Elson, a physiatrist at the Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, suggests that this might be a cue to elevate your walking regimen.

Pace counts

Walking, supported by extensive research, offers diverse health benefits such as improved circulation, heart health, and immune response.

A study in JAMA Internal Medicine revealed a 10% reduction in heart disease, cancer, and premature death risk for every 2,000 daily steps, peaking at 10,000 steps. Brisk walking at 80 steps per minute yielded even greater health benefits. However, Dr. Elson suggests adding intensity to walking for enhanced efficiency and core strength. While beneficial, walking primarily targets the legs.

Ways to step it up

With a dash of creativity and flexible thinking, you can easily power up your walking routine. Dr. Elson suggests considering the following strategies:

Walking poles transform a legs-only activity into a full-body workout. There are multiple types, which go by such names as trekking poles and Nordic walking poles. Some are designed with rubber tips to grip the pavement, while others are pointed to add traction on trails. Using them works your arms, back, and shoulders, burning more calories in the process. "Walking poles can prevent stability problems and also help with lower-body discomfort," she says. "And because of that cross-body action, they add a little bit of core strength as well."

High-intensity bursts of speed increase heart rate, breathing, and muscle action for short, defined periods. Try alternating five minutes of your typical walking pace with 30-second intervals of speed walking, skipping, jogging, or sprinting. Repeat as desired. Also known as high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, this pattern "definitely improves your cardiovascular fitness more than straight walking," Dr. Elson says.

Resistance exercise "breaks" strategically break your stride while boosting overall strength. Rotating five-minute periods of walking with squats, pushups, or other resistance exercises "is a great way to not quite do HIIT, but to supplement cardiovascular exercise with strength and power work," she says. These types of activities are best saved for a park or backyard, as they're more difficult to squeeze in on a sidewalk.

Music, podcasts, or books on tape engage your brain while you add to your step count. Cranking up your favorite tunes can motivate you to walk to the beat, and exercise can also seem easier when you're focused on your playlist. Dr. Elson makes her walks perform double duty by listening to audiobooks. "It's a chance to kill two birds with one stone," she says. "If I don't have time to sit and read, I can at least get in some 'reading' while I exercise." Pay extra attention to cars, however.

Weighted backpacks enable you to firm up your leg muscles and give your heart and lungs an extra workout while walking. Fill a well-padded backpack with light weights — between five and 10 pounds to start — of dumbbells, books, or cans. But this tweak should only be attempted by seasoned walkers with no joint or muscle problems, which might be aggravated by the extra load. "Don't start a walking regimen doing this right away," she says. "View this as a higher-intensity option."