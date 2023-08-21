Policeman dies of dengue in Chattogram

A policeman has died of dengue infection while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Chattogram.

Emadul Hossain, 32, from Barbakund area of Sitakunda, breathed his last on Monday (21 August) noon.

He has been working in the Traffic Department of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

The hospital's Duty Manager Ali Newaz Sabbir said Emadul was admitted to the hospital last night with dengue symptoms.

He was suffering from dengue hemorrhagic syndrome complications, Ali Newaz added.