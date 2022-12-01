PM Hasina to fund country's first surgery on conjoined spines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to fund the country's first successful surgery to separate the attached spines of two children – Nuha and Naba.

The premier will also bear all the expenses of their treatment, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

He was addressing the press following a meeting of the medical board formed for the surgery and treatment of the two children, aged eight months and 13 days, at the BSMMU in Dhaka around 10am on Thursday.

The BSMMU VC said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the proceedings in this regard. She is bearing all their medical expenses. She has directed us to take appropriate measures in this regard."

"We will try our best to implement her directives," he added.

"The premier has told us to do whatever it takes to treat the two children. If we need the help of someone from the outside, they will be reached out to," Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed added.

Echoing the same, Dr Mohammad Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Surgery and professor at the hospital's neurosurgery department, said, "The premier has provided necessary instructions to the VC in this regard.

"The treatment process of conjoined twins is very complicated and lengthy. We will have to operate on them in several steps.

"Doctors from different departments including neurosurgeons, urologists, pediatric surgeons, burn and plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, and pediatric nutritionists will be needed for the surgery and post-surgery treatment," Dr Mohammad Hossain added.

He informed that If all goes well, the first surgery on the twins will be performed in the last week of this month.

"The second and final surgery will take a month later place and following which they [the conjoined twins] may need to stay at the hospital for several months.

"The whole process is very complicated and delicate. However, we are hopeful," the Faculty of Surgery dean added.