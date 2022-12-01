PM Hasina to fund country's first surgery on conjoined spines

Health

TBS Report 
01 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to fund country's first surgery on conjoined spines

The premier will also pay for their treatment 

TBS Report 
01 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:23 pm
PM Hasina to fund country&#039;s first surgery on conjoined spines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to fund the country's first successful surgery to separate the attached spines of two children – Nuha and Naba.

The premier will also bear all the expenses of their treatment, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

He was addressing the press following a meeting of the medical board formed for the surgery and treatment of the two children, aged eight months and 13 days, at the BSMMU in Dhaka around 10am on Thursday.

The BSMMU VC said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the proceedings in this regard. She is bearing all their medical expenses. She has directed us to take appropriate measures in this regard." 

"We will try our best to implement her directives," he added.

"The premier has told us to do whatever it takes to treat the two children. If we need the help of someone from the outside, they will be reached out to," Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed added.

Echoing the same, Dr Mohammad Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Surgery and professor at the hospital's neurosurgery department, said, "The premier has provided necessary instructions to the VC in this regard. 

Country to witness first operation on conjoined spines

"The treatment process of conjoined twins is very complicated and lengthy. We will have to operate on them in several steps. 

"Doctors from different departments including neurosurgeons, urologists, pediatric surgeons, burn and plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, and pediatric nutritionists will be needed for the surgery and post-surgery treatment," Dr Mohammad Hossain added.

He informed that If all goes well, the first surgery on the twins will be performed in the last week of this month.

"The second and final surgery will take a month later place and following which they [the conjoined twins] may need to stay at the hospital for several months.

"The whole process is very complicated and delicate. However, we are hopeful," the Faculty of Surgery dean added.  

Bangladesh / Top News

PM Hasina / Cojoined Twins / BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

2h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

2h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

4h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

14h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

15h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending