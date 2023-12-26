Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try

Plyometric training consists of brief, high-intensity bursts of activity designed to specifically engage fast-twitch muscle fibres in the lower body. These fibres play a crucial role in producing rapid, explosive power, leading to improvements in speed and vertical jumping capabilities.

According to an article by Harvard Health, Thomas Newman, lead performance specialist at the Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham Center for Sports Performance and Research, notes that plyometrics find application among competitive athletes dependent on swift, forceful movements, such as those in basketball, volleyball, baseball, tennis, and track and field.

Additionally, plyometrics contribute to enhancing coordination, agility, and flexibility while delivering an effective cardiovascular workout.

Who can safely try plyometrics?

There are lots of different plyometric exercises. You might have seen people at the gym doing plyometrics, like jumping onto boxes or over hurdles.

However, these are more advanced and should only be tried with a trainer once you've gained some skills and muscle strength.

Remember, even the basic plyometrics mentioned here can be tough. If you've had joint problems, especially in your knees, back, or hips, or any issues with balance, it's a good idea to check with your doctor before starting any plyometric training.

Three simple plyometric exercises

Here are three beginner-level exercises to jump-start your plyometric training.

Side jumps

Stand tall with your feet together. Shift your weight onto your right foot and leap as far as possible to your left, landing with your left foot followed by your right one. Repeat, hopping to your right. That's one rep.

You can hold your arms in front of you or let them swing naturally

Try not to hunch or round your shoulders forward as you jump

To make this exercise easier, hop a shorter distance to the side and stay closer to the floor

Do five to 15 reps to complete one set. Do one to three sets, resting between each set

Jump rope

Jumping rope is an effective plyometric exercise because it emphasizes short, quick ground contact time. It also measures coordination and repeated jump height as you clear the rope.

Begin with two minutes of jumping rope, then increase the time or add extra sets

Break it up into 10- to 30-second segments if two minutes is too difficult

If your feet get tangled, pause until you regain your balance and then continue

An easier option is to go through the motions of jumping rope but without the rope

Forward hops

Stand tall with your feet together. Bend your knees and jump forward one to two feet. Turn your body around and jump back to the starting position to complete one rep.

Let your arms swing naturally during the hop

To make this exercise easier, hop a shorter distance and stay closer to the floor

If you want more of a challenge, hop farther and higher. As this becomes easier to do, try hopping over small hurdles. Begin with something like a stick and then increase the height, such as with books of various thicknesses.

Do five to 10 hops to complete one set. Do one to three sets, resting between each set.