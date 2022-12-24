Pfizer vaccine’s shelf-life extended for 3 months: DGHS

Health

24 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
The vaccines with an expiry date mentioned on the vial/box, should be used within 70 days of thawing it or the expiry date whichever comes earlier

A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
With the approval of the World Health Organisation and the manufacturing company Pfizer, the shelf-life of Pfizer–BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (ready for use) has been extended until 28 February 2023 from the present 30 November 2022, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. 

The information was conveyed in a letter issued by Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the DGHS, sent to all hospitals and EPI centres in the country. 

The DGHS sent the letter to the vaccine centres on 20 November. The Pfizer vaccine has been given as the fourth dose in the country since 20 December.

The letter said that the extended shelf-life of Pfizer vaccine which is given to 12 years old and above can be known by using the Lot No# mentioned on the vial of the Pfizer vaccine (Ready to Use) (https://lotexpiry.evdvaccine.com). 

The vaccines with an expiry date mentioned on the vial/box, should be used within 70 days of thawing it or the expiry date whichever comes earlier. In this case, to ensure the use of the vaccine, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose can be given if necessary.

Experts said that there is no chance of confusion in taking the vaccine due to the extension of the expiry date.

Dr Abu Jamil Faisal, public health expert and member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of Covid-19, told The Business Standard that since Pfizer has extended the vaccine with WHO approval, there is no room for doubt. WHO made this decision after analysing everything. The infection of coronavirus has started growing again in various countries including China, India, so those who have the opportunity should take the fourth dose without delay. 

