Persistent fever, sneezing, coughing: Why is flu different this year? What doctors recommend

Headaches, colds, coughs, sneezes, and fevers this year appear to be lingering longer than in previous years, impacting households across the board. The number of such patients who are crowding hospitals and doctors' waiting rooms has been increasing.

Doctors say this year's flu strain is more aggressive than before, leading to prolonged suffering for patients. They recommend wearing masks and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent infection.

Dr MH Choudhury Lelin, a preventive medicine specialist, told The Business Standard that the transition from winter to hot days and cold nights intensifies flu cases. However, this year's flu is unusually severe, causing severe headaches and persistent coughs.

"We're seeing many patients in clinics, hospitals, and on the phone. Almost every family has one or two sick members. Some have been sick for one to one and a half months," said Dr Lelin.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor of internal medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), noted that besides the viral flu, there are cases mixed with Covid-related viruses.

Explaining the severity this year, he said some patients are experiencing fluid build-up around the heart, and coughs are not responding to typical treatments until steroids are administered.

"It's basically the flu. Since there is no surveillance on which virus is causing the flu, it must be assumed that this is a viral flu. Along with it, there are other viruses like Covid," said Dr Chowdhury.

Dr Shahnoor Sarmin, associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said there is an influx of patients with coughs and fevers, with many being treated on an outpatient basis.

Dr Sarmin said the problem this time is that patients are staying sick for a long time and medicine is working slowly on them.

Dhaka’s air was classified as 'very unhealthy’ on 2 January, posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

Why flu is becoming hard to shake off

Dr Lelin said this year's prolonged flu is due to two main factors. Firstly, air pollution, particularly in Dhaka city, has reached unprecedented levels. Secondly, the viruses responsible for the flu may have undergone mutations, making them more aggressive.

Controlling air pollution could ease respiratory problems, he added. Besides, determining whether there has been a change in the virus requires genome sequencing from various regions of the country.

However, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has not yet conducted any investigations into potential changes in the virus.

Professor Dr Tahmina Shirin, the institute's director, said the IEDCR only conducts surveillance during outbreaks, and as it is currently not the influenza season, their focus remains on managing Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals in pressure

The 250-bed TB Hospital in Shyamoli is now seeing over 600 patients receiving treatment daily, compared to 300-400 patients in December. With only 150 beds available, the hospital has been unable to accommodate all patients since February.

Dr Ayesha Akhter, deputy director of the hospital, said 8,000 patients were admitted in February this year, up from 6,136 in February 2023.

This surge is attributed to an increase in respiratory system patients, including those with asthma, sneezing, and coughing, alongside tuberculosis cases, Dr Akhter mentioned.

Meanwhile, the emergency department of BSMMU is seeing 150-200 patients daily with cold, fever, and respiratory issues.

At Bangladesh Shishu Hospital in Dhaka, the number of patients has risen from an average of 800-900 to 1,300 daily. Dr Jahangir Alam, the hospital's director, noted a high number of children with cold-related illnesses.

Physiologically, children are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution than adults because their brains, lungs, and other organs are still developing. Photo:Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Doctor recommendations

Dr ABM Abdullah, medicine specialist and personal physician to the prime minister, advised avoiding pollution and wearing masks when outdoors.

He said elderly individuals and children should stay cautious, and suggested avoiding eating food from roadside vendors.

Dr Fazle Rabbi recommended wearing masks when going outside, especially for those experiencing cold or cough symptoms. He advised keeping elderly individuals at home to avoid overcrowding and advocates maintaining good hygiene practices.

He also said people should stay hydrated, consume green vegetables regularly, and use menthol for relief from a heavy head. Paracetamol and nasal spray can also help alleviate symptoms of blocked noses.