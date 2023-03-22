PCOS upcoming disease burden, need awareness: Physicians

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:04 pm

Due to unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits, the prevalence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is increasing among girls aged 15-25 in Bangladesh, says Dr Nusrat Mahmud, Professor at the Department of OBGYN, BIRDEM General Hospital and Ibrahim Medical College.

"If PCOS is not treated at the right time, there is a risk of suffering from various diseases including thyroid, diabetes, infertility, dementia, sleep apnea, and cancer," she was addressing an event "Physical Awareness Session on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)"  on Wednesday.

At the event hosted by Reneta Limited at The Business Standard conference room, Prof Nusrat said "One in every 10 women in the world is affected by Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. PCOS is likely the upcoming disease burden of Bangladesh.  For which the out-of-pocket expenditure is also increasing a lot."

She said the symptoms of this disease are irregular menstruation or cessation of menstruation, acne, hair loss, weight gain, and excessive hair on the skin. 

If these symptoms appear, you should go to a doctor. PCOS can be controlled with proper treatment. With medication, 40%-50% of patients have regular menstruation and these patients can also give birth.

Prof Nusrat said a healthy lifestyle and eating habits are important to prevent PCOS. From a young age, children should avoid fast food, and junk food, walk, and play sports. School-college-going girls and young mothers should be screened regularly to check the PCOS.

"Awareness can keep women healthy from PCOS and other related diseases," she added. 

