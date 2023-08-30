Patients underserved as KMCH overwhelmed with bed shortage, inadequate manpower

Patients at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) have been struggling to receive proper treatment due to overcrowding and manpower shortages.

The authorities of KMCH have been scrambling to provide treatment due to bed shortage as the number of patients is three times higher than the capacity of the 500-bed hospital.

Besides, physicians at the outdoor department of the hospital are also having a difficult time with 1,500 patients on average every day seeking medical treatment.

Deputy director of KMCH, Dr Niaz Mustafi Chwodhury, said a record number of patients are thronging at the hospital as the authorities have expanded healthcare services after opening new departments.

"Though we are struggling a lot to provide medical services to the record number of patients, we are trying our best," he said.

During a recent visit to the hospital, this UNB correspondent found that the floors, veranda, and staircases near the entrance of the hospital building are overcrowded with patients. Many were receiving treatment, resting on mats on the floor, close to the bathroom and staircases due to shortage of beds.

Jahangir Alam, who came to the hospital with his father from Rupsha upazila, said, "I brought my father with respiratory problems. He has been receiving treatment on the floor of the veranda for the past seven days. My father is suffering a lot due to the heat as there is no fan in the veranda."

The staff of the hospital are also responding slowly as they are unable to cope with the overwhelming number of patients.

According to hospital sources, 81 posts under 31 wards of 16 departments at KMCH have remained vacant for a long period — forcing staff to deal with patients with inadequate manpower.

Doctors at KMCH also demanded immediate steps to recruit physicians, staff, and expand accommodation to ensure smooth healthcare services.

Resident Medical Officer of KMCH, Dr Sumon Roy, said the number of admitted patients at the hospital is three times higher than its capacity and patients from different parts of the district and adjacent areas come here due to lack of adequate health services and modern equipment at the upazila-level health complexes.

The resident medical officer at Khulna Medical College and Hospital also said the number of patients can be managed through increasing the capability and capacity of the upazila-level health complexes.