Patients at a loss as most govt hospitals lack functional MRI machines

Abu Azad
16 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 04:12 pm

Retired Police Constable Mia Mohammad Idris, 70, was fatally injured in the waist after slipping in the bathroom. About two weeks ago, doctors at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital advised a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), but the cost was too expensive for Idris to afford. 

"The MRI machine at Chattogram Medical College Hospital is out of order and the cost of the test at private hospitals is three times higher. My family cannot afford it," Idris told The Business Standard from his hospital bed.

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Although both the Chattogram Medical College Hospital and the Chattogram General Hospital have high capacity MRI machines to serve the patients of five districts, including Chattogram, both devices are out of order. Chattogram Medical's machine has been lying idle for two years, while the Chattogram General Hospital's MRI machine has been broken for more than four years.

In the end, the patients, especially the poor ones, have been suffering a great deal when it comes to MRI testing.

Apparently, not just in Chattogram, most state-operated hospitals across the country either lack the testing equipment or have been babysitting idle MRI machines. The list includes Dhaka Medical College Hospital, National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital, Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital in Khulna, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Gopalganj General Hospital, and Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital. Many other government hospitals including Rajshahi Medical College Hospital do not have the MRI testing facility.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, president of TIB Chattogram, said, "Due to the negligence of the ministry and the lack of goodwill of the doctors, people are not getting their desired services from govt hospitals."

Public to private, MRI cost jumps from Tk1.5k to up to Tk1 lakh

At present, 8 private diagnostic centres and hospitals in Chittagong provide MRI testing services to patients and the cost ranges from a minimum of Tk9,000 to Tk1 lakh compared to the cost Tk1,500 to Tk3,000 at government hospitals.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital's Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation treats about 300 patients daily in both the outdoor and indoor departments. About 25% of these patients require an MRI scan. But as the hospital's MRI machine was broken, they were forced to go to a private diagnostic centre for the test.

Dr Nitai Prasad Datta, associate professor of the department, told The Business Standard, "MRIs are of different types. We offer tests based on the patient's problem. MRI is done from a minimum of Tk3,000 to Tk1 lakh."

An official of Epic Health Care in Chatttogram told TBS on condition of anonymity that more than 1500 patients come to their institution for MRI examination every month. 

At least 1,000 patients go for MRI examination at Chattogram branch of Popular Diagnosis Centre. In addition, about 7,000 patients take MRI services in the remaining six diagnostic centres including Chevron and Ibne Sina.

Sylhet District Civil Surgeon Dr M Shahriar said that although some private hospitals in the district have MRI facilities, government hospitals do not have MRI testing facilities.

Rajshahi District Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Saeed Mohammad told TBS that MRI testing is only available in private hospitals and diagnostics in the district.

Little initiative to fix broken machines

On 25 October, 2017, the MRI machine was installed at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital at a cost of around Tk10 crores. After the three year warranty, the machine broke down on 28 October, 2021. 

The hospital's Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said, "Letters have been sent multiple times to repair the MRI machine. But the matter still remains unresolved." 

In 2015, an MRI machine was installed in the Chattogram General Hospital. The machine, which was rendered useless in 2019, has not been operational till date.

Hospital supervisor Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "The supplier said fixing would cost over one crore rupees. Now we have to wait for the decision of the health department." 

Similar to Chattogram, Dhaka Medical College Hospital had two MRI machines which also went out of order – one since 2 February and the other one went out of order during the pandemic.

Hospital Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque told TBS, "The engineers of the institution from which the MRI machine of the radiology department was purchased said that it is no longer possible to fix it. Due to this, MRI services are completely closed for patients in the hospital. We have informed the ministry about this."

DGHS Line Director (HSM) Prof Dr Md Mazharul Hoque said, "The ministry has taken the initiative to fix defective medical equipment of the government hospital. A meeting is scheduled to be held on 12 March under the leadership of the health secretary to resolve the issue."

Comments

