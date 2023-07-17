Patients left in distress as doctors halt private practice over gynaecologists' arrests

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:03 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Md Jasim Uddin, in his fifties, travelled from Saturia in Manikganj to Savar Popular Diagnostic Centre to seek medical assistance for his wife on Monday. But, he was utterly surprised to find that doctors were not seeing patients. 

When he came to know that the doctors all over the country were on a strike, Jashim criticised the doctors out of frustration for causing the "unnecessary" suffering to patients.

Similarly, a man named Ibrahim Hossain, who suffered injuries from a road accident, was unable to receive medical attention as doctors refused to see patients during the strike.

Patients across the country faced similar experiences as doctors halted all forms of private practice and surgeries in protest at the recent arrest of two gynaecologists of Central Hospital in the capital city.

The Obstetrical and Gynaecologists Society of Bangladesh announced the two-day strike for 17-18 July to protest the arrests of Shahzadi Mustarshida Sultana and Muna Saha in connection with the deaths of a newborn and its mother.

Various medical professional organisations joined the strike in solidarity, causing immense suffering for patients across the country.

Faisal Alam Muhin, a resident surgeon of the Orthopaedic and Traumatology Department of Sylhet's Osmani Medical College Hospital, said he was on duty till noon but he kept the chamber closed.

Regarding the suffering of patients due to the strike, he said, "We are also suffering, but if a physician is arrested for performing their duties, no doctor can provide proper service. Now I am also afraid to operate on a slightly complicated patient."

Fahmida Shireen Nila, gynaecologist at Bogra 250 bed Mohammad Ali District Hospital, also acknowledged the importance of treating emergency cases but expressed concerns over the arrest of the two physicians. Expressing inability to provide optimal care under such circumstances, she criticised the arrests of the two physicians before a proper investigation and they were proven guilty. She called for their release.

"Doctors should be more humane. Why would the patients suffer? I think they should join work immediately," said Health Service Department Secretary Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howladar after inspecting the treatment management of dengue patients at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital on Monday.

"We have told doctors that we are reviewing what happened at the Central Hospital. We will take action very soon. I believe the problem will be solved soon," he added.

Osmani Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Dr Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "Mid-level doctors are already on strike. Now, the rush of patients has increased many fold. As a result, we have to suffer. However, service operations are continuing in all departments."

In Dhaka, LabAid and Evercare Hospital reported the closure of private chambers while assuring patients that emergency services and other medical treatments were unaffected.

LabAid Hospital Public Relations Officer Meher-e-Khoda told The Business Standard, "All private chambers and operating services are closed in our hospital. However, our indoor medical services and emergency department are open. No patient came to see any doctor in the chamber. If patients call for a doctor's serial, we will inform them the chamber will be closed for two days."

MH Dulal, manager of Business and Communication at Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital, told TBS, "A total of 85 doctors see patients in private chambers in our hospital. All chambers are closed today. However, emergency and indoor services are available under special arrangements."

Square Hospital remained open, allowing doctors to make their own decisions regarding private chambers.

Hundreds of patients seeking treatment at different private hospitals in Savar were turned away since Monday morning due to the absence of doctors.

At the Popular Diagnostic Centre in Savar, patients who had travelled far distances were disheartened to find that no doctors were available for consultations.

Expressing his concerns over the situation, Raju Ahmmed Khaleque, branch in-charge of the centre, said none of their doctors had shown up for work. Consequently, all the patients were left without medical attention and essential tests such as ultrasonography, ECGs, and X-rays were unavailable.

Moni Begum, who travelled from Tejkuni Para in the capital, had come to see a gynaecologist at Dwip Clinic in Savar but was dismayed to find that no doctors were present. 

She expressed her disappointment and called for an end to the patients' suffering caused by doctors' strikes.

Only Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar continued to operate as usual.

Private hospitals and clinics in Bogura kept emergency services and indoor treatments open.

