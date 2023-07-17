Pathological services at Chevron Lab suspended for overcharging dengue test

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has suspended all pathological activities of a private diagnostic centre in the port city for allegedly charging more than the stipulated fee for the dengue test.

Dr Mohammed Elias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, imposed the suspension on Chevron Clinical Laboratory yesterday, upon receiving a complaint from a customer.

In addition, Chevron Lab authorities have been directed to explain within the next three days as to why legal and administrative action will not be taken against it.

Pathological services at the diagnostic centre will remain suspended until further notice.

On 16 July, the Civil Surgeon Office received a complaint that Chevron Lab charged a customer Tk1,600 for the dengue NS1 (antigen) test and Tk1,200 for the IgG/IgM (blood) test, despite the government directive to charge Tk3,00 for the dengue test.

Pulak Parial, general manager of Chevron Lab Ltd, told The Business Standard that on July 16, an individual was charged an extra fee for a dengue test by mistake. Later, he was refunded the additional fees after it came to notice.

"We have reported the matter to the civil surgeon," he said.

 

Chevron Clinical Lab / Dengue

