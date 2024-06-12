Parliamentary committee asks ministry to take action against corruption in Health Services Division

The parliamentary Committee on Estimates has advised the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take action against the arbitrariness, negligence, and corruption among officials responsible for procuring equipment and other items in the Health Services Division.

The recommendation was made at the third meeting of the committee today (12 June) chaired by its Chairman MP Captain (Retd) AB Tajul.

According to sources, the meeting discussed the implementation of the ongoing projects of the Health Services Division, the implementation of the ongoing projects under the health ministry, the provision of housing facilities for doctors working in upazila health complexes and the closure of deputation.

The committee recommended the ministry to promote doctors in time to address the teacher shortage in each medical college hospital and to appoint experienced retired doctors as guest teachers.

The meeting also expressed dissatisfaction at the progress of implementation of the ongoing development projects under the Health Services Division and the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division.

The committee also recommended the ministry to complete the work within the stipulated time without increasing the project duration and cost.