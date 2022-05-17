Oxygen generator installed in Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital

Health

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Oxygen generator installed in Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 03:32 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

An oxygen generator which has the capacity to produce 500 litres of oxygen in a minute has been installed in Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital.

The generator is being run on a trial basis and will start producing oxygen in full capacity after its inauguration at the end of this month, said the hospital authorities.

This will reduce the oxygen crisis and will decrease the need for oxygen bought from private sources.

Oxygen crisis arose amid the pandemic, that is when the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) took the initiative to produce oxygen.

The DGHS bought 39 oxygen generators for different hospitals in the country one of which was allocated for Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital.

The installation process of the generator started in the beginning of this year and the installation works were completed by the engineers of Anifco Healthcare this week.

The generator has been running in trial basis from Monday (16 May). The authorities have started a three day training programme for running the oxygen generator.

Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital caretaker Deputy Director Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the modern oxygen generator is capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute.

Patients with low oxygen needs can be supported. This will reduce the pressure on the liquid oxygen. Costs will come down. However, due to the low production of oxygen generators, the production of liquid oxygen has to be continued.

From the generator oxygen can be supplied to patients who need small amounts of oxygen. This will reduce the pressure on liquid oxygen. However, as the production capacity of the oxygen generator is low liquid oxygen supply must be continued.

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital / Oxygen crisis / oxygen generator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

5h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

6h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

6h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

18h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives