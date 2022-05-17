Oxygen generator installed in Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital

An oxygen generator which has the capacity to produce 500 litres of oxygen in a minute has been installed in Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital.

The generator is being run on a trial basis and will start producing oxygen in full capacity after its inauguration at the end of this month, said the hospital authorities.

This will reduce the oxygen crisis and will decrease the need for oxygen bought from private sources.

Oxygen crisis arose amid the pandemic, that is when the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) took the initiative to produce oxygen.

The DGHS bought 39 oxygen generators for different hospitals in the country one of which was allocated for Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital.

The installation process of the generator started in the beginning of this year and the installation works were completed by the engineers of Anifco Healthcare this week.

The generator has been running in trial basis from Monday (16 May). The authorities have started a three day training programme for running the oxygen generator.

Chittagong 250-Bed General Hospital caretaker Deputy Director Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the modern oxygen generator is capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute.

Patients with low oxygen needs can be supported. This will reduce the pressure on the liquid oxygen. Costs will come down. However, due to the low production of oxygen generators, the production of liquid oxygen has to be continued.

