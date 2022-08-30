Owners of clinics, diagnostic centres flee sensing DGHS raids in Rajshahi

Owners, nurses and other employees of at least five clinics and diagnostic centres in Rajshahi fled after learning the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were raiding illegal or unregistered clinics, healthcare facilities in the area.

A team led by Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Sayeed Faruque raided unregistered clinics and diagnostic centres in the city around 11:00am on Tuesday (30 August). The team fined some illegal clinics but others fled after hearing about the drive.

Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Sayeed Faruque said, "No one will be allowed to do business in the name of treatment. We will not let those who fled today run clinics."

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) is conducting a 72-hour operation again to shut down illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country.

The drive will continue till Thursday.

Earlier on 26 May, a 72-hour operation was conducted and three months were given to the unregistered health entities to register.

In May, 1,641 health institutions were closed by raiding hospitals and clinics across the country. About Tk26 lakh revenue was generated in the campaign by fining the institutions and issuing new licenses.