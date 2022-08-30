Owners of clinics, diagnostic centres flee sensing DGHS raids in Rajshahi

Health

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Owners of clinics, diagnostic centres flee sensing DGHS raids in Rajshahi

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:29 pm
Owners of clinics, diagnostic centres flee sensing DGHS raids in Rajshahi

Owners, nurses and other employees of at least five clinics and diagnostic centres in Rajshahi fled after learning the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were raiding illegal or unregistered clinics, healthcare facilities in the area.

A team led by Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Sayeed Faruque raided unregistered clinics and diagnostic centres in the city around 11:00am on Tuesday (30 August). The team fined some illegal clinics but others fled after hearing about the drive.

Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Sayeed Faruque said, "No one will be allowed to do business in the name of treatment. We will not let those who fled today run clinics."

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) is conducting a 72-hour operation again to shut down illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country.

The drive will continue till Thursday.

Earlier on 26 May, a 72-hour operation was conducted and three months were given to the unregistered health entities to register. 

In May, 1,641 health institutions were closed by raiding hospitals and clinics across the country. About Tk26 lakh revenue was generated in the campaign by fining the institutions and issuing new licenses.

Bangladesh / Top News

rajshahi / Rajshahi Hospital / DGHS / Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

12h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

13h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

2h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

2h | Videos
NASA ready to make history with Artemis

NASA ready to make history with Artemis

4h | Videos
Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries