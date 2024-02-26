Over 50 European doctors to provide medical services in Sylhet

Over 50 doctors from European countries, including the UK, will provide medical services in different areas of Sylhet this week.

The information was disclosed during a workshop organised jointly by the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) and Tafida Raqeeb Foundation today (26 February), reads a press statement.

The conference on " Advanced Medical Science, Research & Innovation in the 21st Century" was held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka.

On the occasion, the European doctors shared their experience, innovation and new research information with Bangladeshi doctors.

The Bangladeshi doctors who participated in the conference mentioned the event of bringing so many foreign expert doctors to the country as a commendable initiative.

They also said the conference will serve as a milestone in future collaborative work with foreign doctors.

Keynote addresses at the conference were presented by Prof Philippe Minashe, Prof Kumaran Diva, Prof Matthias Koepp, Prof Ronit Pressler and Prof Massimiliano Serafino.

Dr AKM Abdul Momen, Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was present in this conference as the chief guest. Prof Dr Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University; Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General, Directorate of Health was present as the guest of honour.

Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah and Professor Dr Syed Modachher Ali, Chairman of Bangladesh Medical Research Council were present as Special Guest. Zahid Maleque, MP & Member, Parliamentary Committee Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was present ‍.

In their respective speeches, the guests thanked BPMCA and Tafida Raqeeb Foundation for providing such an opportunity for foreigners to exchange experience with Bangladeshi doctors on the advancement of medical science and new research.

The president of BPMCA Dr MA Mubin Khan said, "We always want the improvement of the medical sector in Bangladesh. Our organisation is so that the doctors of the country can learn about all the advanced technologies, research and innovations sitting in the country. Such arrangements will continue in the future. We are grateful to Tafida Raqeeb Foundation for supporting the entire event."

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the organisation.

Shelina Begum, president and founder of Tafida Raqeeb Foundation reiterated her commitment to continue providing free medical services to the needy and to play a role in the development of the medical sector.