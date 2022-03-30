Over 1,300 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b daily  

Health

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

Over 1,300 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b daily  

Almost every one minute, one diarrhoea patient is being admitted to the hospital

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The prevalence of diarrheal diseases is alarmingly increasing in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.
 
Some 1,317 diarrhoea patients got admitted to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in Mohakhali on Tuesday.

745 patients were admitted till 4pm on Wednesday and 1,334 diarrhoea patients were admitted last Monday, for the first time in the last 60 years.

Almost every one minute, one diarrhoea patient is being admitted to the hospital, according to the data. 
 
The number of diarrhoea patients started increasing since 15 March.  In the last 13 days, 17,680 diarrhoea patients have been admitted at the facility.
 
 Putting up two tents, the icddr,b has been providing treatment for the overflow of diarrhoea patients.
 
Dr Baharul Alam, head of Hospitals, icddr,b told The Business Standard there is no sign of the number of diarrhoea patients declining.  50 patients are going there every hour. 

People concerned have to lay emphasis on preventing the disease, he said.  
 
The icddr,b has issued some instructions for diarrhoea  patients. 

It has suggested a packet of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) saline mixed with half a liter of pure drinking water.  The solution replaces the lost fluids and essential salts thus preventing or treating dehydration and reducing the danger. 

Adults (10+ age) have to have one glass of saline once a day to make up for fluid loss.  Patients need to take other fluids like green coconut water, soup, and juices.

Children need to take saline based on weight. Supplementary feeding should be provided to under-two-year-olds alongside breast milk. Over six-month-old babies have to take all types of liquid meals alongside saline.

Top News

Diarrhoea / icddr,b

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

9h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

39m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

49m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

54m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online