Over 1,300 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b daily  

The prevalence of diarrheal diseases is alarmingly increasing in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.



Some 1,317 diarrhoea patients got admitted to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in Mohakhali on Tuesday.

745 patients were admitted till 4pm on Wednesday and 1,334 diarrhoea patients were admitted last Monday, for the first time in the last 60 years.

Almost every one minute, one diarrhoea patient is being admitted to the hospital, according to the data.



The number of diarrhoea patients started increasing since 15 March. In the last 13 days, 17,680 diarrhoea patients have been admitted at the facility.



Putting up two tents, the icddr,b has been providing treatment for the overflow of diarrhoea patients.



Dr Baharul Alam, head of Hospitals, icddr,b told The Business Standard there is no sign of the number of diarrhoea patients declining. 50 patients are going there every hour.

People concerned have to lay emphasis on preventing the disease, he said.



The icddr,b has issued some instructions for diarrhoea patients.

It has suggested a packet of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) saline mixed with half a liter of pure drinking water. The solution replaces the lost fluids and essential salts thus preventing or treating dehydration and reducing the danger.

Adults (10+ age) have to have one glass of saline once a day to make up for fluid loss. Patients need to take other fluids like green coconut water, soup, and juices.

Children need to take saline based on weight. Supplementary feeding should be provided to under-two-year-olds alongside breast milk. Over six-month-old babies have to take all types of liquid meals alongside saline.