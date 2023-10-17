Orbis Flying Hospital to arrive in Ctg for 5th time

Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, the world's only ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, is set to arrive in Chattogram for the fifth time.

Officials from Orbis International announced this development yesterday during a meeting held at the Chattogram Eye Hospital in Pahartali.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the flying hospital aims to offer critical medical services to the local community and conduct ophthalmologist training in 2024. Orbis representatives provided further details about the flying hospital's arrival at the meeting, reads a press release.

The flying hospital last visited Bangladesh in 2017, which was its 10th visit to Bangladesh and fourth to Chittagong since 1985.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, a comprehensive presentation highlighted the diverse range of services provided by Chattogram Eye Hospital.

Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain, an ophthalmologist and managing trustee of Chattogram Eye Hospital, shared the hospital's journey, which commenced in 1973 with small-scale village-based eye treatment camps. The primary objective was to combat blindness and restore vision for economically disadvantaged patients.

The ophthalmologist extended gratitude to Orbis International for their invaluable support. He emphasised that in addition to the flying hospital, the hospital's paediatric eye treatment department, established in 2001 with Orbis International's assistance, has been instrumental in providing specialised care to children.

Rabiul also expressed his appreciation to Orbis for bolstering the capacity of eye hospitals to prevent childhood blindness and cultivating a skilled workforce. He highlighted the flying hospital's global impact in enhancing the proficiency of eye doctors through training programmes.

The specialists from the flying hospital have been actively engaging Bangladeshi ophthalmologists, imparting both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise as visiting faculty members, he added.

Orbis International Country Director Dr Munir Ahmed said that Chattogram Eye Hospital has previously hosted the flying hospital programme four times, involving ophthalmologists from various government and private organisations across the country.