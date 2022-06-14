Oral vaccination campaign for Cholera from 26 June

Health

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:46 pm

Oral vaccination campaign for Cholera from 26 June

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:46 pm
Oral vaccination campaign for Cholera from 26 June

An oral vaccination campaign will be launched on 26 June to reduce the incidences of diarrhoea and cholera in the country. 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the announcement at a discussion meeting organised by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddrb) on Tuesday (14 June).

In the first phase, the campaign will be conducted in five areas of the capital including Jatrabari, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur and Sabujbag, said the health minister. 

Except for pregnant women, the vaccine will be given to all people aged above one year. 

The government will administer the two-dose vaccines to 23 lakh people from five diarrhoea-prone areas in the capital, he added.

In reference to the vaccination of children, the health minister said they are yet to fix any date for administering children against Covid-19 as the country has not received the required shots for children yet.

About monkeypox, he said the country's airports have been put on alert. Airport authorities will take the necessary steps if anybody arrives here with any symptoms. 

Acknowledging the importance of research in the health sector, Zahid Maleque said they have taken many plans and are working towards the implementation.

