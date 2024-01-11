Operating without licence: DGHS to take action against United Medical 

The United Medical College has been operating illegally, without any licences, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today (11 January).

The health directorate will take actions against the medical establishment, located in the capital's Badda area, for illegally providing treatment to Ayaan, a five-year-old who died following a routine circumcision by United Medical doctors recently.

Dr Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (Hospitals and Clinics), DGHS, told this to reporters at a press briefing at the health directorate today.

The DGHS's announcement comes after Shamim Ahmed, father of Ayaan, yesterday (10 January) sought cancellation of the medical college's licence following investigation into his child's death.

Dr Abu Hussain said, "United Medical Authority had applied for registration, but their application was flawed. They have to apply again properly. But as there is no registration, there is no opportunity for them to carry out treatment.

"The health directorate, on its own initiative, formed a probe committee over the incident that led to the death of Ayaan. The investigation report is to be submitted by 18 January."

"As the matter is under investigation, we cannot take any action against United Medical College at this time. However, we will definitely take a decision on this after the investigation is over," added Dr Moinul.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Business Standard, Ariful Hoque, public relations manager of United Hospital and spokesperson for United Medical, said, "We [United Medical] have applied for the licence to the DGHS. But we have not received any official response from the directorate that our application is flawed.

"We didn't know what was wrong with it. If there is any error then we will definitely correct that. The directorate is our regulatory board, so we must follow their directives properly."

Earlier on the day, Ayaan's family and relatives formed a human chain in front of United Medical's gate to push a six-point demand, including the arrests of the doctors who performed the surgery – Saeed Sabbir and Tasnuva Mahzabeen.

Ayan's grandfather Jasimuddin said on the occasion, "Authorities of United [Medical College] killed our Ayaan in the name of treatment.

"This situation can never occur in a normal circumcision of a child. Their treatment was flawed and negligent. We lost our grandson. But the people who caused this cannot be beyond justice. We want the immediate arrest of the two accused doctors."

On 31 December, Ayaan was circumcised under full anaesthesia at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul Badda, allegedly without parental consent after his surgery.

He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch from there as he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation.

After seven days of keeping him on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, the doctors declared Ayaan dead early Sunday (7 January).

The hospital authorities handed over Ayaan's body to his family around 4:35pm on Sunday.

Ayaan's family filed a writ in the High Court (HC) seeking directives for an investigation into the matter and compensation of Tk1 crore on 9 January over the incident.