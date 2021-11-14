Only half of diabetic patients have access to medical care

Highlights:

Government has taken initiative to provide diabetes medicine and insulin-free of cost

The number of diabetic patients in Bangladesh in 2017 was 69 lakh and in 2019 it increased to 84 lakh

Only 13.6% diabetes patients have their blood glucose under control

The number of diabetic patients is increasing due to obesity, decreased physical activity, eating processed foods and tobacco use

Almost all medicines and medical services for diabetes are being provided free of cost in every government hospital

At present, there are 84 lakh diabetic patients in the country and only 10.4% of them are aware of their diagnosis but not about treatment.

Only 50% of diabetic patients in Bangladesh have access to diabetes care, according to a report by Non-communicable Disease Control of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In such a situation, besides creating awareness all over the country, the government has taken an initiative to provide diabetes medicine and insulin free of cost.

Experts say that many people will benefit if diabetic patients get insulin free of cost, but its implementation and follow-up is somewhat challenging.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of diabetic patients in Bangladesh in 2017 was 69 lakh and in 2019 it increased to 84 lakh. The number is expected to reach 1.5 crore by 2045.

The doctors say the number of diabetic patients in the country is increasing due to obesity, decreased physical activity, eating processed foods and tobacco use. As diabetes is not under control, heart and kidney diseases are also increasing.

However, despite the increase in the number of patients, 50% of them do not know that they are suffering from diabetes. Experts say it is important for community clinics to conduct diabetes tests, provide free medication and follow-up to identify pre-diabetic patients and control diabetes.

In this context, World Diabetes Day is being celebrated today (Sunday). The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is Access to Diabetes Care.

The Non-communicable disease control (NCDC) of DGHS report notes, "Blood glucose measurement and urine strips for glucose and ketone measurement are only available in primary care. Only 13.6% of diabetes patients had their blood glucose under control. Around 62% of people with diabetes usually sought treatment and advice from private facilities and only 26.9% from government facilities. Around 95.2% of adults are usually getting their prescribed medication only from private facilities, 1.1% only from government facilities, and 4.3% visiting a traditional healer for controlling their blood sugar."

Last Thursday, Health Minister ZahidMaleque said that the number of diabetic patients in the country is very high. When diabetes gets out of control, it quietly leads to death. Almost all medicines and medical services for diabetes are being provided free of cost in every government hospital to control diabetes. In addition to this, an initiative is being taken to provide insulin free of cost for diabetic patients very soon.

Professor DrSohel Reza Chowdhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research, National Heart Foundation and Research Institute, told The Business Standard, "The government can provide free insulin to registered diabetes patients. However, the problem is that our upazila hospitals do not have cold chain maintenance systems for storing insulin. However, if the government provides insulin free by maintaining the cold chains, many people will benefit. Follow-up should be done at regular intervals even if free insulin is given. Otherwise, even if the medicine is given for free, diabetes will not be under control."

Dr Chowdhury said that patients do not want to go to the upazila hospitals for free medicine as they are far away from home. Therefore, the community clinics need to make arrangements to provide diabetes medicine. Health workers have to be trained on that.

Weight loss, physical activity, a healthy lifestyle and no tobacco can be the motto to prevent diabetes, he added.