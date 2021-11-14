Only 35% of diabetics in Bangladesh avail treatment

In all, there are 74 lakh diabetics in the country of whom only 35% access treatment for the disease, medical researchers said at a seminar.

62% of patients do not know they have diabetes while 65% of patients do not see a doctor even though they are aware that they have the disease. Consequently, their diabetic condition goes out of control and they suffer from various health complications that adversely impact the overall diabetic situation in the country, making treatment costlier for patients.

Considering this growing rate of diabetic patients in the country, Sanofi Bangladesh – a subsidiary of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited – organised a scientific seminar on "Diabetes in Bangladesh: Current Situation and Future Direction" on Sunday afternoon.

Experts present on the occasion said it is 100 years since insulin was invented. Yet, the condition of 81% of diabetes patients in the country is out of control, which is a failure for all. Good policy making is required to make sure that people do not get diabetes, and even if they have diabetes, that it remains under control.

Dr Shahjada Selim, Associate Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), who was present on the occasion as a special guest, said in his keynote presentation that relative to the country's population, 12% are diabetics, 14% are pre-diabetics at risk of developing diabetes, and 62% remain undiagnosed in the country.

Under these circumstances it is necessary to take steps to control the disease, otherwise deaths from non-communicable diseases will increase, he added.

Professor Md Faruque Pathan, Department of Endocrinology, Birdem General Hospital, who chaired the programme, said, "Bangladesh is the 10th most diabetes-prone country in the world. The real scenario is graver. If we do not act immediately, the situation will spin out of control. An integrated action plan making diabetic care, including medication at affordable prices, is urgently required to overcome the situation."

On the eve of World Diabetes Day 2021, for the first time in Bangladesh, Sanofi Bangladesh took the initiative to felicitate top young researchers in the field of diabetes.

During the programme, the names of five top diabetes researchers were announced who were selected based on their publications between January 2020 and October 2021.

They are Dr ABM Kamrul Hasan, Assistant Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology, Mymensingh Medical College, Dr Shahjada Selim, Associate Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Dr Nazma Akter, Assistant Professor, Endocrinology and Metabolism, MARKS Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sumon Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Medical Officer, Chittagong Diabetic General Hospital, and Dr Farhana Akter, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology, Chittagong Medical College.

After congratulating the young researchers, the chief guest of the event, National Professor AK Azad Khan, said research requires subtle analytical ability, critical thinking, and a clear brain. It is great that students are becoming interested in research.

He said awareness among the people is also increasing but they are not taking the necessary steps to make it effective. Lifestyle change is urgent but no one is doing it and we need to think more about how to inspire people.