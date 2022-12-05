One stop emergency service to be set up at every hospital: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque today said one stop emergency and causality services will be set up at every hospital in the country.

"The one stop emergency service will bring a significant change in providing healthcare facilities in the country," he told the inaugural function of setting up "One Stop Emergency and Casualty" (OSEC) services at Kurmitola General Hospital here.



"We are planning to open the one stop emergency and causality services at each district and upazila level hospital in phases," the minister added.

Maleque said mortality rate will be reduced if the hospital authorities will ensure all types of modern healthcare facilities at the emergency department.

While addressing the function, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said people will get healthcare services at quickest time after opening of one stop emergency and causality services.