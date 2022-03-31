One in every five adults suffer from hypertension: Experts

One in every five (21%) adults in Bangladesh is suffering from hypertension, public health experts said at a workshop in Dhaka.

According to the experts, half of the women (51%) and two thirds of men (67%) with hypertension do not know they have high blood pressure.

They suggested that mass awareness, affordability of medications and treatment services in this regard need to be ensured.

Hypertension causes increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and related mortality in manifolds, health experts shared the information at a two-day long workshop for journalists titled "Hypertension and Heart Health" held at the conference room of Bangladesh Institute of Planners on 28-31 March.

The workshops were organised by research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with the support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI). Fifty-one journalists from print, television, and online media outlets participated at the workshop.

Experts also stated that there are no specific warning signs or symptoms of hypertension in many cases. However, in some cases of hypertension, symptoms like morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears may occur.

They said untreated hypertension can give way to chest pain or angina, heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, as well as stroke. In addition, hypertension can cause kidney damage.

Referring to 'Bangladesh NCD Steps Survey, 2018', speakers at the workshop informed that less than one in every seven people has been able to keep their condition under control by taking medications.

According to the data of Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2019, hypertension is one of the three major reasons for death and disability in Bangladesh. Only 29% of health service centres have trained workers.

The workshop informed that hypertension control has been prioritised in a number of government policies and plans in Bangladesh but lacks any nationwide programme.

Following global targets for preventing non-communicable diseases, the government has set a national target of 25% relative reduction of raised blood pressure prevalence by 2025. Hence, mass awareness must be created around properly measuring hypertension, its treatment, and risks of hypertension-related cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases. Government must increase budget allocations to ensure hypertension treatment and availability of medications at all hospitals and primary health care facilities.

In addition to that, everyone must be made aware of adoption of a healthy lifestyle to prevent hypertension such as avoid intake of excessive salt, abstain from foods laden with trans fats, abstain from use of tobacco and alcohol, reduce excessive body weight or obesity, and keep physically active.

Alarmingly, more than 10 million people die each year from hypertension which is more than all communicable diseases combined.

As discussants, Syed Mojibul Huq, additional secretary at health service division; Prof Dr Mohammad Robed Amin, line director of NCDC programme at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of Department of Epidemiology & Research at National Heart Foundation; Dr Syed Mahfuzul Huq, National Professional Officer (NCD) at World Health Organization Bangladesh; Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor at Department of Public Health and Informatics at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Professor Dr Malay Kanti Mridha, Director of Center for Non-Communicable Disease and Nutrition, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health; Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead, GHAI; Zahirul Alam, head of news and current affairs at NTV and ABM Zubair, executive director at PROGGA were present at the workshops.

