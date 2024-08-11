One dies of dengue; 202 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
11 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 65 this year.

During the period, 202 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 740 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 7,969 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

