One dies, 99 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

One dengue patient has died in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.

At least 99 people were hospitalised during the same period, which is the highest in the last seven months.

Among the new patients, 78 were admitted to various hospitals in the capital and 25 in hospitals outside Dhaka.

So far 2,305 dengue cases have been reported in the country this year.

Of them, 301 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, including 227 inside Dhaka. Around 1,996 patients were discharged after recovery.

Among 8 deaths this year, five were reported in Cox's Bazar, according to the release issued by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mosquito-borne viral disease forced 2,305 people to be admitted in health facilities across the country since January this year, of whom 1216 or 53% of the dengue patients were hospitalised in the 26 days in July.

A total of 737 were hospitalised in June, 163 in May, 23 in April, 20 each in February and March and 126 in January, from the DGHS data.

In 2021, 105 people died and 28,429 were hospitalised across the country.

