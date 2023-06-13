One dengue patient dies, 211 hospitalised in 24 hrs

One dengue patient died and 211 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

"A total of 174 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 37 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 27 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.



With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 3,601 while some 2,871 patients were released from different hospitals this year, according to the statement.



The DGHS has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.



According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May this year.



Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.