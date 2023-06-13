One dengue patient dies, 211 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

BSS
13 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

One dengue patient dies, 211 hospitalised in 24 hrs

BSS
13 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 05:17 pm
One dengue patient dies, 211 hospitalised in 24 hrs

One dengue patient died and 211 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

"A total of 174 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 37 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 27 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.
 
With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 3,601 while some 2,871 patients were released from different hospitals this year, according to the statement.
 
The DGHS has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.
 
According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May this year.
 
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Dengue deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

2h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

2h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

36m | TBS Stories
Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

21h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'