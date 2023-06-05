One dengue death reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 101 cases of hospitalisation due to the dengue infection in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Of the new patients, 87 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 14 outside the capital.

A total of 392 dengue patients, including 336 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 17 and the case tally to 2,477.

Besides 2,068 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during the first six months of the year.

 

