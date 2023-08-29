One in 12 elderly people in Bangladesh suffers from dementia: Study

Video of One in 12 elderly people in Bangladesh suffers from dementia | News Highlights | TBS News

In Bangladesh, one in every 12 elderly people suffers from dementia, with a higher prevalence among women than men, according to a study carried out by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, icddr,b.

Additionally, the risk of dementia is high among people with no education. Notably, Rajshahi division exhibits increased dementia prevalence, as highlighted in the study published in The Lancet on 24 August.

Dementia's prevalence stood at 8.0%, varying by age, gender, education, marital status, occupation, and division. Females had double the risk compared to males, while those above 90 years faced nine times higher risk than 60-69 years. Additionally, individuals without education compared to those who completed primary education suffered from dementia.

This study represents Bangladesh's first national dementia survey, funded by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under its "Non-Communicable Disease Control Program". The National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital offered assistance for research preparation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia encompasses various diseases impacting memory, thinking, and daily functioning, progressing over time due to nerve cell loss and brain damage. It results in cognitive decline beyond normal ageing effects.

Dementia has physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts, not only for people living with dementia, but also for their careers, families, and society at large, added WHO.

The study took place throughout 2019 and involved 2,795 participants from Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions. Each division contributed 400 individuals. Their average age was 67, with 68% residing in rural areas and 51% being female.

Dr MS Jahirul Hoque Chowdhury, Professor, Neurology Department, National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, told TBS, "Dementia, a condition of memory loss, is more prevalent among individuals with reduced brain function. Genetic factors, recurring strokes, brain infections, and hypertension increase the risk of developing dementia."

The study noted that the highest prevalence of dementia was reported in Rajshahi and the lowest in Dhaka, with no variation across urban and rural areas. Dementia prevalence was not associated with marital status or employment status in multivariable analysis.

Inadequate dementia treatment facilities

At present, a comprehensive national dementia care strategy is lacking, with limited healthcare institutions catering to dementia treatment. Notable among these is Dhaka's National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, alongside the Neurology Departments in twenty government hospitals in urban areas.

Specialised dementia services in some private hospitals exist but are financially inaccessible to most. Given this situation, Bangladesh's current healthcare framework is ill-equipped to address the increasing prevalence of dementia cases, both present and anticipated.

Life expectancy in Bangladesh has increased to 73 years. The projected number of people living with dementia is expected to more than double by 2051. This poses an unprecedented challenge for the future health system of Bangladesh.

Scientist Dr Aliya Naheed, principal investigator of the study and head of Initiative for Non-Communicable Diseases, icddr,b, told TBS that in the coming years, Bangladesh will witness a significant rise in dementia cases, from 12 lakh last year to 14 lakh by 2025, and further to 24 lakh by 2041.

While dementia prevention remains complex, alleviating the ailment's distressing aspects is feasible. Providing a nurturing environment for elder citizens is pivotal, encompassing both physical and cognitive engagement measures, the scientist added.

Dr Naheed added that dementia is notably common among older females and those without education. This underscores the immediate requirement to prioritise resources and policies for dementia prevention, risk reduction, and enhanced care. Such efforts are vital to alleviate the societal, personal, and economic repercussions associated with this condition.