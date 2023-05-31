Number of dengue patients in Ctg increased ten fold compared to last year

Health

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:02 am

The number of dengue patients has been increasing in Chattogram. In the first 5 months of this year, the city had 174 dengue patients - which is more than ten times compared to the same period last year.

In May last year, 45 patients were infected with dengue in the port city.

According to the Civil Surgeon's office, 77 people in January this year, 22 in February, 12 in March, 18 in April and 45 in May have been diagnosed with dengue In January last year, the number of dengue patients was 9 in January, 4 in February, 1 in March, 3 in April and zero in May.

According to the annual report of the Civil Surgeon Office, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.

In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17, in 2021, it increased to 271, and in 2022, a maximum of 5445 dengue patients were identified.

Chattohram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury told The Business Standard, "Hospitals and upazila health complexes in Chattogram have treatment facilities for dengue patients. Apart from the city corporation area, dengue patients are also found in upazilas. This time the dengue outbreak started before monsoon. The health department is worried about how the situation might be in July-August."

He said the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain.

"Rainwater is accumulating and mosquitos are breeding. This is the main reason why the number of dengue cases has started to increase. One of the ways to prevent dengue is to destroy mosquito larvae, and prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes. Mosquito extermination activities must be accelerated to control the situation now," the health official added. 

A total of 9 dengue patients have been treated at the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) this May.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said, "Despite the increase in the number of infected patients, there is overall preparation for dengue treatment. Affected patients are treated in three medicine wards and children are treated in the pediatric ward. If the number of patients increases, separate dengue corners will be set up in the three medicine wards."

