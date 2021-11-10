The number of dengue patients crosses 25,000

Health

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:26 pm

File photo. Nurses are seen giving treatment to dengue patients at a hospital. Photo: TBS
The number of dengue patients in the country crossed 25,000 on Wednesday.

Till Wednesday morning, 163 new people have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and around the country.

Among them, 131 patients were admitted in Dhaka and 32 in other divisions, said a notification sent from the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Health Department.

They also informed that presently the total number of patients admitted in different government and private hospitals of the country is 649. 

So far this year, a total of 25,065 people have been admitted to hospitals due to dengue and 24,320 dengue patients have returned home from the hospital since January.

There are 537 cases of admission in 47 government and private hospitals in Dhaka and 112 cases of admission in other divisional hospitals. 

The total number of deaths during this period is 96.

