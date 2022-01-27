Non-communicable diseases cause 10 to 20 times more deaths than Covid: Experts

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 01:17 pm

350 people die every day in the country due to smoking

Photo : Collected
Photo : Collected

Non-communicable diseases cause 10 to 20 times more deaths in the country than Covid-19, said experts in a programme today.

Although many more people die from non-communicable diseases, more importance is given to infectious diseases. About 70% of the total deaths in the country are due to non-communicable diseases, experts said on the first session of the second day of the first National Infectious Diseases Control Conference on Thursday.

They believe that this rate could increase from 70 to 80% in 2040 if not paid heed to.

The three-day event is being held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. The conference, which started on 26 January will end on 28 January. The conference has been organised by 30 local and foreign organisations including Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum.

In the first part of the conference, Dr Mohd Shahadt Hossain Mahmud, director general of Health Economics Unit said that the whole world is going through a crisis at the moment due to the pandemic.

At least 350 people are dying daily on an average in the country due to smoking alone. Cancer, TV, heart disease are all non-communicable diseases and the mortality rate due to each of them is five times more than the death rate from Covid-19.

Citing various research data, he said that at present, 8.4 million people in the country are suffering from diabetes. If you test everyone, the number may increase. The annual cost for their insulin is Tk16,800 crore, he added.

Only by controlling diabetes can you protect yourself from various non-communicable diseases, said the DG.

