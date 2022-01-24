Non-communicable disease conference to kick off Wednesday 

Health

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 08:19 pm

A three-day non-communicable disease conference will begin in the capital's Pan Pacific Hotel on Wednesday. 

Thirty national and international organisations will jointly arrange the conference, which is the first of its kind in Bangladesh, disclosed at a press conference held on the occasion on Monday. 

Emphasising the arrangement of such a programme, speakers at the conference said non-communicable diseases are massively increasing around the globe including in Bangladesh while people's immune system is getting weaker day by day. 

Given the situation, this conference is being organised aiming to help cure non-communicable diseases, develop medical science and create public awareness.

Among others, the organising bodies include Non-Communicable Disease Forum (NCDC), Bangladesh Non-Communicable Disease Forum (BNCDF), Bangladesh Clinical Research Platform and Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum, icddrb, Brac, BSMMU, Dhaka University Popular Medical College. 
 

