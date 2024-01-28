No public trust in country’s healthcare: Dr Samanta Lal

The people of the country have no confidence in the country's healthcare services, and that is why they opt to travel to India and Thailand for treatment, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has said.

"It is not possible to improve the situation overnight," he said during a press briefing at the conference room of the health ministry on Sunday (28 January).

The minister said during his recent visits to a few hospitals, he found the cardiology and neurosurgery wards grappling with lack of space.

He also attributed the lack of public trust in the country's healthcare system to the unwillingness of doctors to serve in rural areas and at the district and upazila levels.

"We are planning in coordination with all departments to improve the quality of medical services. We are hopeful for a positive change in the coming days."

Regarding the operation of unauthorised hospitals in the country, the minister said a list of illegal hospitals has already been prepared, and a fact-based decision will be taken against them after scrutiny.

"No illegal hospital will be allowed to operate," he added.

Samanta Lal requested the owners of the illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres to either close down their establishments or fix the existing issues. Otherwise, they have to face strict action, he warned.

Responding to a question regarding the investigation into the death of five-year-old Ayaan, who passed away after undergoing circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in the capital, the minister said that the investigation report has been submitted to the High Court.

"Action will be taken as per the investigation report and High Court judgement," he added.

Asked about his plans regarding utilisation of the national budget allocated to the health ministry, he said, "An annual plan will be made with the concerned parties. Public-oriented projects and activities will be undertaken, avoiding unnecessary ones."

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman were also present at the media briefing.