No public trust in country’s healthcare: Dr Samanta Lal

Health

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

No public trust in country’s healthcare: Dr Samanta Lal

He also attributed the lack of public trust in the country's healthcare system to the unwillingness of doctors to serve in rural areas

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:46 pm
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

The people of the country have no confidence in the country's healthcare services, and that is why they opt to travel to India and Thailand for treatment, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has said.

"It is not possible to improve the situation overnight," he said during a press briefing at the conference room of the health ministry on Sunday (28 January).

The minister said during his recent visits to a few hospitals, he found the cardiology and neurosurgery wards grappling with lack of space. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also attributed the lack of public trust in the country's healthcare system to the unwillingness of doctors to serve in rural areas and at the district and upazila levels.

"We are planning in coordination with all departments to improve the quality of medical services. We are hopeful for a positive change in the coming days."

Regarding the operation of unauthorised hospitals in the country, the minister said a list of illegal hospitals has already been prepared, and a fact-based decision will be taken against them after scrutiny.

"No illegal hospital will be allowed to operate," he added. 

Samanta Lal requested the owners of the illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres to either close down their establishments or fix the existing issues. Otherwise, they have to face strict action, he warned.

Responding to a question regarding the investigation into the death of five-year-old Ayaan, who passed away after undergoing circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in the capital, the minister said that the investigation report has been submitted to the High Court.

"Action will be taken as per the investigation report and High Court judgement," he added.

Asked about his plans regarding utilisation of the national budget allocated to the health ministry, he said, "An annual plan will be made with the concerned parties. Public-oriented projects and activities will be undertaken, avoiding unnecessary ones."

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman were also present at the media briefing.

Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Healthcare / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

37m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos