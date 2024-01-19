No one will get away with corruption in health sector during my tenure: Samanta Lal

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal has warned that he will not spare anyone involved in corruption in the health sector during his tenure.

"It is tough to put an end to corruption suddenly. But, have faith [in me]. I have never done corruption in my life, nor will I do it in the future. I will not tolerate any corruption during my tenure and no one will get away with corruption," he told journalists while visiting the Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex in Narayanganj today (19 January).

During his visit, which began at 11:00am, the newly appointed minister inspected all the facilities of the health complex and talked to patients.

Prior to his visit there, Minister Samanta also visited the Sri Sri Baba Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram at around 10:00am in Sonargaon.

"My primary goal is to improve health services in the marginalised areas. The flow of patients going to Dhaka will reduce if that can be achieved," he said while visiting the ashram.

The minister also said he will visit the health complexes across the country.

"After that I will take up work to develop those. Why should a caesarean patient have to go to Dhaka?

"However, this problem cannot be solved in a day. I will work to reach the marginal level of health services across the country," he added.

Speaking about the recent death of a patient due to doctors' negligence, Samanta Lal said, "Necessary measures will be taken after investigation if a patient dies due to doctor's negligence. However, the patients should also keep in mind that vandalism of hospitals over the death is not desirable. We should also keep in mind the cause of death of the patient."

Other divisional and local health officials accompanied the minister during his visits.

Speaking about the ministry's recent decision to close all illegal hospitals, the minister said, "We have given strict instructions to close the hospitals which do not have licence or permission. We are vocal against any irregularities. Action will be taken against anyone despite their identities if there is proper proof of the crime.

"But it is not possible to do this in a day. We have to do this step by step. I will need some time."

He also said the health ministry is considering opening a burn unit in Narayanganj as the industrial area often sees many accidents.

"The doctors of the hospital where the burn unit will be opened will be given training on burn treatment in Dhaka. Only then will we open the unit. Besides, the government is planning to launch burn units in every district across the country," he said.