No monkeypox patient in Bangladesh: BSMMU VC

Health

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:46 pm

Related News

No monkeypox patient in Bangladesh: BSMMU VC

It is suggested that people should not pay attention to any type of rumour and not to be panicked

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said there is no monkeypox patient in Bangladesh and suggested that people should not pay attention to any type of rumour and not to be panicked.

"No patient of this disease [monkeypox] has been identified in Bangladesh as yet. We have dealt with Covid and Black Fungus and did not let panic spread. Similarly, we are ready to handle monkeypox too," he said at a press conference in BSMMU on Tuesday.

This disease is usually self-limited. So, contact with infected or suspected animals should be avoided. It is essential to stay away from animal bites, scratches and contact with saliva or urine. Infected patients must be hospitalised and treated with isolation and quarantine until all wounds dry, Sharfuddin Ahmed added.

On Monday, a rumour was spread from Noakhali on social media that a monkeypox patient was identified at the BSMMU. Some responsible media personnel brought the issue to the attention of BSMMU authorities, he added.

Later, BSMMU sought help from the police, and with a prompt investigation, the police found that the rumour was spread from the Facebook account of Dr Asif Wahid Ork, assistant surgeon at Senbagh Health Complex in Noakhali. However, Dr Asif said he did not post the news and there is no such patient in the health complex database, he said further.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 suspected cases since the first case was reported on 7 May outside the countries where it usually spreads.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable" and limited, the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation. 

Monkeypox is usually a mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa. It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak has only rarely been seen in other parts of the world. The majority of the recent cases have been reported in Europe.

"We encourage you all to increase the surveillance of monkeypox to see where transmission levels are and understand where it is going," said Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness.

She said it was unclear if the cases were the "tip of the iceberg" or if the peak in transmission has already passed.

BSMMU / monkeypox / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature