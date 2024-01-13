'No greater achievement in my life than this': Dr Samanta Lal set to take office as health minister tomorrow

“The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] has entrusted me with a significant responsibility and asked me to seek her advice whenever necessary. There are no achievements greater than this in my life,” he said today in response to his appointment

Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen

As Dr Samanta Lal Sen is set to take office as health minister tomorrow, he said this is his greatest achievement so far. 

"The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] has entrusted me with a significant responsibility and asked me to seek her advice whenever necessary. There are no achievements greater than this in my life," he said today (13 January) in response to his appointment.

"I will try my best to fulfil the responsibility, considering the trust she [prime minister] has placed by appointing me as a minister. The prime minister has instructed me to visit various hospitals personally and seek her advice whenever necessary," said Samanta Lal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The newly appointed health minister will commence his office duties at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tomorrow (14 January) at 10am. 

According to a Health Ministry press release, Dr Samanta will assume his responsibilities, meet with the ministry officials in the conference room, and get briefed about the ministry after joining.

Later at noon, he will exchange greetings with media personnel in the ministry's conference room.

On the evening of 11 January, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the former coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, was appointed as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of the Bangladesh government. 

He has been assigned this role as a technocrat minister in the new government. The Cabinet Division issued a notification regarding this appointment on Thursday (11 January).

Back in 2018, the Bangla Academy awarded Dr Samanta Lal Sen an honourary fellowship for his special contribution to medical service. 

He has also been serving as the Bangladesh Society of Plastic Surgeons president.

Born in Sylhet's Habiganj on 24 November 1949, Sen passed his MBBS from the Chittagong Medical College in 1973. 

In 1980, he obtained a 'Diploma in Specialized Surgery' from Vienna, Austria. 

Later, he received further training in surgery in Germany and England.

