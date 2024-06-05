No govt hospital or lab has international certificate: Health minister

There is no government hospital or lab in the country that has international certificate, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said today (5 June).

The health minister gave this information in response to the written question of Awami League MP elected from Noakhali-2 Constituency Morshed Alam in the Parliament.

The minister, however, said the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Reference Center is in the process of obtaining ISO certification.

He said in the future, initiatives will be taken to obtain international standard certificates from other government health service institutions respectively.

