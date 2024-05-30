No anti-cancer drug found in imported Tk65,000 injection used to treat cancer: Incepta Pharma

Incepta Pharmaceuticals collected an imported injection from the market, which is priced at Tk65,000 and used in cancer treatment. Upon testing, it was found that the injection does not contain any anti-cancer medication, the company said.

Abdul Muktadir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, made the disclosure at a press conference at the head office of Incepta Pharmaceuticals in the capital's Tejgaon today (30 May).

When asked if Incepta reported the matter to any government authority after the test, Muktadir told The Business Standard, "Those were randomly collected anonymous samples. We do not report these anywhere, and I mentioned it as an example to illustrate the status of products with no brand names."

Muktadir, also managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, mentioned that the market in the country includes high-quality, low-quality, and substandard medicines.

He said, "Currently, doctors write the company's brand name instead of the generic drug in prescriptions. Many advocate for writing the generic name of the drug on prescriptions. When this is done, it depends on the vendor and the insurance company which drug the patient will take. This could lead to an increased prevalence of substandard drugs and make it difficult to control drug prices."

Speaking at the press conference, he highlighted the current economic situation, the impact of rising raw material prices and import duties, the increase in the exchange rate of the dollar, and the state of the pharmaceutical industry.

Muktadir also discussed the impact on drug patents and the export market once Bangladesh emerges from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026, and its effect on drug quality, prices, and marketing costs.

Mentioning that 98% of the country's demand for drugs is met by local pharmaceutical companies, he said this achievement has been possible due to the continuous support of the government over a long period.

He stated that due to the devaluation of taka, significant pressure has been created in the industry.

On the other hand, he said the bank loan interest rates have surged.

"Previously, loans were available at 7%-8% interest rates, but now, working capital needs to be acquired at 13% to 14% interest," he added.

The production cost has escalated as salaries of employees have been raised by 70% to 100%, he said.

"However, despite the increase in production costs, the price of medicine is not rising at the same rate, as it could exceed people's purchasing power. This scenario has diminished profits for drug companies, and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole is going through a challenging time," he added.