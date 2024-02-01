NHRC chairman calls for action on death over medical negligence

Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called for immediate action in the wake of an incident at Sundarban Hospital and Diagnostic Center, where a pregnant woman, 19-year-old Meghla Akter, and her unborn child were declared dead due to severe medical negligence.

"This tragic incident is an appalling violation of human rights and reflects the urgent need for systemic changes within our healthcare sector," said Kamal — reads a press release.

The case, which came to light following a news report on 17 January, has prompted the human rights commission to take a proactive stance against healthcare negligence.

The ordeal of Meghla Akter, 19, began on 15 January, when she was admitted to the hospital in labour.

Complications during surgery led the medical team, under the supervision of residential medical officer Sobuj Kumar Das, to advise her transfer to Barisal.

Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated en route, resulting in her death.

The NHRC has formed an investigative committee, led by its Director of Complaints and Investigations and District Judge Md Ashraful Alam, which submitted a detailed report on 31 January.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed confirmed that the recommendations made by the committee will be discussed in a bench meeting, with subsequent actions to be decided to prevent such incidents in the future.

