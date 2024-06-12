New oxygen plant inaugurated at NIDCH

Health

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

New oxygen plant inaugurated at NIDCH

This installation marks a major step in strengthening Bangladesh’s healthcare infrastructure against respiratory diseases

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:36 pm
Officials inaugurate an oxygen plant at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) on 12 June in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Officials inaugurate an oxygen plant at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) on 12 June in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

A new oxygen plant has been inaugurated at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) today (12 June).

Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, joined distinguished persons from the government, Stop TB Partnership, and UNOPS, to inaugurate the new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant, reads a press statement.

This installation marks a major step in strengthening Bangladesh's healthcare infrastructure against respiratory diseases, it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 'Global Fund Emergency Response for Bangladesh', led by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP), is enhancing Bangladesh's healthcare system by building 29 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants.

Managed by UNOPS and funded by The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (GFATM), the project aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure by providing medical-grade oxygen, improving resilience to emergencies.

Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, director general (In Charge) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), served as the chair of the ceremony.

He said, "The PSA plant will not only enhance our treatment capabilities but also serve as a benchmark for future healthcare projects," Prof. Dr. Kabir noted."

In his keynote address, Peter Sands praised the advancements made in Bangladesh's healthcare sector.

"The establishment of PSA plants in 29 hospitals across Bangladesh marks a significant achievement for the country. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of such initiative," Sands asserted.

"This facility represents the power of partnership and innovation in addressing global health challenges," he said.

Delivering a presentation, Charles Rochford Callanan, director of the South Asia Multi-Country Office for UNOPS, said, "The strong partnership between UNOPS, the Global Fund, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) is a model for national ownership supported by dedicated & closed technical assistance."

The event concluded with the ceremonial handover of the PSA Oxygen Plant and site to the Director of NIDCH by the UNOPS Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan.

Bangladesh

oxygen plant / Global Fund / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

4h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

4h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

7h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

26m | Videos
Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

56m | Videos
Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

2h | Videos
The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

1h | Videos