New oxygen plant inaugurated at NIDCH

Officials inaugurate an oxygen plant at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) on 12 June in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

A new oxygen plant has been inaugurated at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) today (12 June).

Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, joined distinguished persons from the government, Stop TB Partnership, and UNOPS, to inaugurate the new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant, reads a press statement.

This installation marks a major step in strengthening Bangladesh's healthcare infrastructure against respiratory diseases, it added.

The 'Global Fund Emergency Response for Bangladesh', led by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP), is enhancing Bangladesh's healthcare system by building 29 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants.

Managed by UNOPS and funded by The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (GFATM), the project aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure by providing medical-grade oxygen, improving resilience to emergencies.

Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, director general (In Charge) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), served as the chair of the ceremony.

He said, "The PSA plant will not only enhance our treatment capabilities but also serve as a benchmark for future healthcare projects," Prof. Dr. Kabir noted."

In his keynote address, Peter Sands praised the advancements made in Bangladesh's healthcare sector.

"The establishment of PSA plants in 29 hospitals across Bangladesh marks a significant achievement for the country. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of such initiative," Sands asserted.

"This facility represents the power of partnership and innovation in addressing global health challenges," he said.

Delivering a presentation, Charles Rochford Callanan, director of the South Asia Multi-Country Office for UNOPS, said, "The strong partnership between UNOPS, the Global Fund, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) is a model for national ownership supported by dedicated & closed technical assistance."

The event concluded with the ceremonial handover of the PSA Oxygen Plant and site to the Director of NIDCH by the UNOPS Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan.